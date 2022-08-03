Alaska Native Co. Asks 9th Circ. Not To Revisit Land Swap

By Andrew Westney (August 3, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Alaska Native village company King Cove Corp. has urged the full Ninth Circuit to reject a bid by conservation groups to rehear a split circuit panel's ruling clearing the way for a land swap between the village and the federal government for a potential road, saying a Trump administration official amply justified his decision to greenlight the project. Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges and other groups have asked the en banc Ninth Circuit to set aside a panel majority's March ruling that overturned a lower court decision blocking the government's land exchange with King Cove Corp., an Alaska Native village...

