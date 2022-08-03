NY Court Slashes $1.8M Home Depot Verdict In Battery Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (August 3, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Home Depot customer's $1.8 million award in a suit accusing the retailer of causing his false arrest and derailing his career goal of a New York state court judgeship was slashed by a state appellate panel Wednesday after it determined that the pain-and-suffering damages award was excessive. A four-judge Appellate Division panel for the Second Department reduced the verdict to $500,000 in the battery and false imprisonment suit brought by Howard L. Wieder accusing Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. and its loss prevention official, John Marrugo, of causing him to be arrested for assaulting a female customer in 2008. The female...

