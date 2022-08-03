Disney Settles Visa, Mastercard Fees Suit Days After Filing

By Dave Simpson (August 3, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Less than a week after its filing, the Walt Disney Co. has settled its antitrust suit that had accused Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. of jointly employing a slew of anti-competitive rules and restraints that cause merchants to pay high transaction fees, the parties told the New York federal court Wednesday. Wednesday's filing did not include any details of the settlement, other than the fact that the claims would be dismissed with prejudice and that the parties would pay their own attorney fees. But Seth Eisen, a spokesperson for Mastercard, told Law360 in an email on Monday, prior to the deal's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS