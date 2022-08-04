Texas And Mo. Fail To Win Border Wall Claims Against Biden

By Joyce Hanson (August 4, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has thrown out most claims by Texas, its General Land Office and Missouri against the Biden administration over the president's decision to slow construction funds for former President Donald Trump's wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, finding that the states' constitutional arguments failed. U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez said Wednesday that she wasn't convinced by the General Land Office and its Commissioner George P. Bush's arguments that President Joe Biden unlawfully exercised legislative powers that the Constitution vests exclusively in Congress when he, after taking office in 2021, issued a proclamation and a Department of Homeland Security border plan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS