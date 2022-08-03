NJ Contractor Charged Over Deadly Wall Collapse

By Elliot Weld (August 3, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged a New Jersey contractor with willfully violating Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations, accusing the company and its director of negligence when a wall at one of the firm's construction sites collapsed in 2017, leading to a worker's death. A criminal information filed in Manhattan federal court alleges that contracting company Onekey LLC and its director, Fibar O'Neill, built a temporary wall on the construction site without the approval of an engineer. The wall collapsed, killing Maximiliano Saban of Poughkeepsie, New York, an employee of a subcontractor on the site, and injuring one other person. According to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS