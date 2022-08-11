3M's Bankruptcy Maneuver Raises Issues For Justice System

By Robert Klonoff (August 11, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Last month, corporate giant 3M Co. and its subsidiary filed papers that attempt to shift the massive defective earplug litigation against them from federal court in Pensacola, Florida, to federal bankruptcy court in Indianapolis, Indiana. While this move may appear to be the kind of forum shopping that happens all the time, this maneuver raises troublesome issues for our civil justice system. First, some background. In 2008, 3M acquired Aearo Technologies LLC, a company that manufactured Combat Arms Earplugs, used widely by members of the military. 3M continued to sell the earplugs until 2015, when it discontinued production. Claiming that the...

