Tribe-Linked Lender, Borrowers Reach Deal In Lending Suit

By Katryna Perera (August 4, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Tribe-linked lender Haynes Investments LLC reached a deal to settle claims from a proposed class of borrowers that they were charged excessively high interest rates on consumer loans, they told the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday. The tentative settlement comes after the Ninth Circuit agreed in June to rehear en banc a split panel ruling that sent the borrowers' claims to arbitration after several advocacy groups weighed in and argued that the split panel's decision allows fraudsters who use Native American tribes as a front to skirt federal consumer laws to avoid scrutiny over their operations. In a joint motion, the borrowers...

