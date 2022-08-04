Apple, Google, Meta Seek Immunity In Gambling App MDL

By Lauren Berg (August 4, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Apple, Google and Meta Platforms urged a California federal judge Thursday to scrap multidistrict litigation accusing them of raking in billions by illegally peddling "social casino" gambling games, saying the consumers' beef is with the games' creators and that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act protects the host platforms. The three tech giants told U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila during a remote hearing that the lawsuits are dead in the water because internet platforms are protected from liability related to third-party content under the federal statute, even if that content is illegal. "The plaintiffs' beef is with certain third-party...

