CohnReznick One Of Two Integrity Monitors For JFK Redo

By Charlie Innis (August 4, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- CohnReznick LLP and consultant Guidepost Solutions LLC said Thursday they were picked to jointly monitor New York's multibillion-dollar redevelopment plan for John F. Kennedy International Airport to ensure the entities engaged in the projects follow the law. CohnReznick and Guidepost, an investigative and compliance consultancy, said they will perform as the construction program's integrity monitors. That role entails creating, carrying out and watching over policies and procedures to make sure that the projects comply with regulations and ethical standards, the firms said. "It's really to prevent and detect fraud, waste, abuse and corruption, and ensure that these projects are performed in...

