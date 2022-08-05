Is The PGA Tour Illegally Maintaining A Monopoly?

By Hannah Albarazi (August 5, 2022, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Professional golfers suing the PGA Tour for allegedly using predatory tactics to maintain monopoly and monopsony power may have a strong case that raises larger questions about the kinds of competition antitrust laws protect and how the laws are applied to professional sports, antitrust experts and attorneys told Law360. Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other top professional golfers challenging their suspensions from the PGA Tour for participating in the rival Saudi-financed LIV Golf series filed a California federal lawsuit Wednesday claiming the PGA Tour is maintaining its iron grip on professional golf to the detriment of pro...

