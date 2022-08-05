Real Estate Rumors: Tory Burch, Donec, Stonehill

By Andrew McIntyre (August 5, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Women's fashion designer Tory Burch has inked a deal to remain in its 130,000-square-foot space in Manhattan for another 13 years, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The company is staying put at 11 W. 19th St., which is owned by Savitt Partners, and asking rent for the space was $72 a square foot, according to the report. Donec Real Estate Partners has purchased an Atlanta apartment complex for $38.6 million, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported Friday. The deal is for Element at Kirkwood, a 117-unit property at 2035 Memorial Drive, according to the report, which did not name the seller. Stonehill has...

