11th Circ. OKs Cruise Crew's COVID Captivity Claims In Court

By Kelcey Caulder (August 5, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit said a proposed class action brought by two Celebrity Cruises Inc. crew members can move forward without arbitration on their claims they were held captive on board the ship after they were fired at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reversing a Florida federal court's ruling compelling arbitration of the claims, a three-judge appellate panel said in an opinion filed Friday that the claims of false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress by former crew members Ryan Maglana and Francis Bugayong don't relate to their employment. Thus, they aren't bound by an arbitration clause in the employment contracts they...

