NJ Judge Hints At Striking Law Reducing Casino Payments

By Bill Wichert (August 5, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Friday indicated he might strike down a state law that cut the annual payments Atlantic City casinos make to local government entities, suggesting it could be viewed as benefiting the state's gambling industry and not the public. During a hearing on a lawsuit challenging that 2021 amendment to the state's Casino Property Tax Stabilization Act, Superior Court Judge Michael J. Blee took aim at whether the property tax exemption law was enacted for a "public purpose" in order for it to survive the state constitution's uniformity clause, which mandates property taxation by "uniform rules."...

