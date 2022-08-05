NY Fund Can Ask 2nd Circ. To Weigh Tips Surcharge Fight

By Linda Chiem (August 5, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A New York injury compensation fund can pursue an immediate Second Circuit appeal of a district court's finding that it improperly collected a 2.5% surcharge on noncash tips to black car and for-hire drivers in the Empire State, according to a Thursday court order. U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern certified his October 2020 decision granting summary judgment to plaintiff Joseph Kasiotis in a certified consumer class action alleging the New York Black Car Operators' Injury Compensation Fund Inc. was collecting an unjust tax on tip. That now frees the parties to seek an interlocutory appeal before the Second Circuit on...

