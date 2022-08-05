Pueblo Gets Early Win In Casino Slip-And-Fall Venue Fight

By Joyce Hanson (August 5, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge has handed the Pueblo of Pojoaque an early win in a suit stemming from a slip-and-fall injury at its Santa Fe casino, saying states don't have jurisdiction to handle tort claims under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. U.S. District Judge Margaret I. Strickland's Friday order granted the federally recognized tribe's motion for summary judgment, finding that the IGRA does not permit the shifting of jurisdiction over Henry Martinez's injury claims to state court. "The declaratory judgment requested in the complaint appears consistent with Tenth Circuit precedent, tailored to the needs of the case, and warranted by...

