Google Fires Off New Suits, Broadening Sonos Audio IP Fight

By Britain Eakin (August 8, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Google opened a new front Monday in its ongoing patent war with Sonos, filing two infringement suits in California federal court that ramped up its multipronged licensing fight over audio and smart speaker technology. Both suits were filed in the Northern District of California and allege that a voice-control feature of various Sonos audio players infringe Google's patents on technologies that enable voice assistance, with three patents asserted in one suit and four in the other. The suits come on the heels of split rulings from U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who recently ruled in a separate matter that Google infringed one...

