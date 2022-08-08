Ex-NBA Player 'Wrong' On Health Fraud Defense, Feds Say

By Khadrice Rollins (August 8, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors said a former NBA player is "wrong" in his claim that money he and others obtained through an alleged $4 million health care fraud scheme already belonged to them. In the Aug. 1 letter, made public Friday, prosecutors shot back at former Los Angeles Clippers forward Darius Miles' planned defense in a case that has ensnared 19 former NBA players, some of whom have already pled guilty while others prepare for trial. "It is belied by Miles's own actions," the letter said of the claim that the money belonged to the players. "If the plan's money belonged to...

