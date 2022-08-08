CSX Employees Sue Over Collision Between Train And Truck

By Mike Curley (August 8, 2022, 1:06 PM EDT) -- A pair of CSX Transportation Inc. employees are suing the company and trucking company Lucky Day Express LLC in Georgia federal court, alleging that negligence on the part of both companies led to a collision when a Lucky Day truck got stuck at a railroad crossing. In a complaint filed Friday, David R. Brown and Carlos S. Elam alleged that Lucky Day was vicariously liable for the conduct of driver Mastewal G. Tullu, and CSX violated federal law by failing to provide them with a safe working environment. According to the complaint, Brown, who was a freight conductor, and Elam, who...

