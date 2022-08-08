'Varsity Blues' Boss Wants Sentence Delayed After Atty Dies

By Chris Villani (August 8, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT) -- The admitted ringleader of the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scheme asked that his sentencing hearing be pushed back two months until mid-November following the death of his attorney. William "Rick" Singer had been represented by Donald Heller since the case was first unveiled by Boston federal prosecutors in March 2019. Following Heller's death in July, Singer tapped another Sacramento, California, lawyer, Candice Fields, who asked U.S. District Judge Rya W. Zobel to push Singer's sentencing from Sept. 14 to an unspecified date in mid-November. "In light of attorney Fields' recent retention, and considering the volume of material related to Mr. Singer's...

