Texas, Mo. Go To 5th Circ. Over Border Wall Funding Ruling

By Isaac Monterose (August 9, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Texas and Missouri told a Texas federal judge that they plan to file an appeal in the Fifth Circuit for a recent ruling that tossed the states' claims over the Biden administration's paused construction funding for the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The states notified U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez on Monday about their appeal. The states' other claims were tossed last Thursday alongside most claims from the General Land Office of the State of Texas and its commissioner, except for the office's two Administrative Procedure Act claims. According to the notice, the states will appeal their dismissed claims and a denied...

