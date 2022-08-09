Thompson Coe Adds Ex-Lewis Brisbois Atty In Dallas

By Emily Sides (August 9, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons LLP has boosted its professional liability practice in Dallas with the addition of a former Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP partner who boasts three decades of litigation experience. Thompson Coe announced on Monday that Charles W. Settle Jr., who is a chartered financial analyst and a licensed attorney, had joined the firm as a partner. Settle is the second partner to join the Dallas office this month. The firm announced last Friday that Andrew Cooper had joined the firm's insurance practice as a partner with more than two decades of experience as a litigator in...

