NBA Journeyman Latest To Take Plea In Health Fraud Case

By Elliot Weld (August 9, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A former NBA player ensnared in a scheme to defraud the league's health care plan plans to enter a guilty plea, becoming the fifth ex-player of 19 indicted to strike a deal with Manhattan prosecutors. Alan Anderson, 39, whose journeyman career included stints on the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, will hold a change-of-plea hearing on Aug. 31, according to a Monday court filing. His attorney declined to comment Tuesday on exactly which of his charges he will be pleading on. Anderson faces three counts of attempt and conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud. Anderson was one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS