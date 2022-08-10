Claims Court Says Air Force Arbitrary In $100M Deal Awards

By Daniel Wilson (August 9, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims has blocked the U.S. Air Force from moving forward with three of four contracts on a maintenance and repair deal at a base in Alaska worth nearly $100 million, saying it arbitrarily assessed bidders' past performance examples. The Air Force had properly awarded a slot on the multiaward deal to top-ranked bidder SD Construction LLC, but there were merits to Frawner Corp.'s arguments that Air Force contracts awarded to Eklutna Construction & Maintenance LLC, Tyonek Construction Services LLC and Orion Construction Inc. were arbitrary, Judge Eleni M. Roumel ruled in a July 29 decision released Monday, issuing...

