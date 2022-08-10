Argentina Says Webuild Can't Enforce $21M Award

By Caroline Simson (August 10, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Argentina is pressing a D.C. federal court to toss litigation to enforce a $21.3 million arbitral award won by Webuild more than a decade ago in a dispute over a water and sewage service concession, saying the Italian infrastructure company sat on the award for too long. The country argued in a brief filed on Monday with the court that even though there is no statute of limitations to enforcing awards that, like this one, were issued by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, the court should nevertheless look to the three-year limitations period that courts apply to other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS