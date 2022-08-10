Ex-Girardi Keese Attys Can't Dodge Edelson's Contract Claims

By Hailey Konnath (August 9, 2022, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Edelson PC got the green light Tuesday to pursue claims that two former Girardi Keese lawyers breached a fee-splitting deal when their firm stole from their mutual clients' settlements, with a federal judge rejecting the attorneys' contentions that the contract was unenforceable. In particular, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly shot down Keith Griffin's and David Lira's arguments that Girardi Keese's fee-sharing agreement with Edelson doesn't hold up because their clients — the families of the Lion Air Flight JT 610 crash victims — didn't sign it until December 2021. Under Illinois law, there is no language limiting when clients' consent must...

