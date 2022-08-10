SPAC Investor Sues For $23.7M Fertitta Merger Kill Fee

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 10, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- An investor in a special purpose acquisition company about to wind down after a deal to buy Landry's restaurants and the Golden Nugget casinos fell through has sued in Delaware's Chancery Court to prevent the SPAC's sponsors from pocketing $23.7 million in termination fees. The sponsors and advisers of FAST Acquisition Corp. should distribute the payment pro rata to all stockholders instead of keeping it for themselves as "a generous consolation prize" for the scuttled deal, New York-based Special Opportunities Fund Inc. said in its complaint filed Tuesday. "The sponsor, and its owners, which include each of the SPAC's officers and...

