Caesars, Tribe Partner On $650M Virginia Casino

By Nate Beck (August 10, 2022, 1:47 PM EDT) -- Caesars Entertainment and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians on Wednesday announced they've reached a partnership on a $650 million casino in Danville, Virginia, that's set to break ground this week. The joint venture between Caesars, the tribe and an undisclosed local minority investor covers construction of the complex that includes a casino, 500-room hotel and a 40,000-square-foot conference center. The project's price tag increased to $650 million in the Wednesday announcement from the $500 million Caesars previously said the casino would cost. Caesars Entertainment, the operator of Caesars Palace, Harrah's and other casino brands, inked a partnership with the Eastern...

