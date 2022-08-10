Sears Says It's Reached $175M Deal In Suit Against Ex-CEO

By Rick Archer (August 10, 2022, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Sears is asking a New York bankruptcy judge to approve a $175 million deal to resolve claims former CEO Eddie Lampert and others profited by spinning off the retail chain's assets while the company spiraled into bankruptcy. In a filing Tuesday, Sears and its unsecured creditors committee said it had reached a deal with Lampert and other company officers and shareholders to resolve the now three-year-old suit, alongside other, smaller disputes from the company's Chapter 11 case. Once one of the nation's largest retailers, Sears entered bankruptcy in 2018 with more than $11 billion in debt. In February 2019, the court...

