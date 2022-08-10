Judge OKs $8.4M Deal In Uber Classification Suit

By Emmy Freedman (August 10, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- More than 1,300 Uber Technologies Inc. drivers who claimed that their employer misclassified them as independent contractors will get a cut of an $8.4 million deal now that a California federal judge has given his final stamp of approval. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen signed off on the deal Tuesday, which also earmarks about $2.1 million for attorney fees and costs, and puts an end to one in a line of lawsuits in which app-based drivers are claiming that their employer wrongly classified them as independent contractors instead of employees. Unlike employees, independent contractors are not awarded certain wages and...

