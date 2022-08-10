Walgreens Fueled SF Opioid Epidemic, Judge Rules

By Jeff Overley (August 10, 2022, 11:41 AM EDT) -- Pharmacy giant Walgreens dispensed hundreds of thousands of suspicious prescriptions for narcotic painkillers in San Francisco without proper screening and is liable for ensuing opioid problems in the Bay Area, a California federal judge ruled Wednesday. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer followed a bench trial earlier this year that initially featured several drug companies but gradually generated several settlements, leaving Walgreens as the sole defendant. "In exchange for the privilege of distributing and dispensing prescription opioids, Walgreens has regulatory obligations to take reasonable steps to prevent the drugs from being diverted and harming the public. The evidence...

