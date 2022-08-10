Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Walgreens Fueled SF Opioid Epidemic, Judge Rules

By Jeff Overley (August 10, 2022, 11:41 AM EDT) -- Pharmacy giant Walgreens dispensed hundreds of thousands of suspicious prescriptions for narcotic painkillers in San Francisco without proper screening and is liable for ensuing opioid problems in the Bay Area, a California federal judge ruled Wednesday.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer followed a bench trial earlier this year that initially featured several drug companies but gradually generated several settlements, leaving Walgreens as the sole defendant.

"In exchange for the privilege of distributing and dispensing prescription opioids, Walgreens has regulatory obligations to take reasonable steps to prevent the drugs from being diverted and harming the public. The evidence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!