3M Says MDL Injunction Bid Would Wrongly Usurp Bankruptcy

By Daniel Wilson (August 10, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- 3M Co. has hit back at a plaintiff's bid to block the company from allegedly using a subsidiary's bankruptcy proceeding to rehash issues from multidistrict litigation over faulty combat earplugs, saying it was an "improper collateral attack" on the bankruptcy court's jurisdiction. Plaintiff Richard Valle's Aug. 3 bid for a preliminary injunction, based on the All Writs Act, involved a mistaken belief about the law and the "foundational underpinnings of the Bankruptcy Code," 3M said. Having the district court preempt the bankruptcy court would infringe on 3M's due process rights and its right to participate in the bankruptcy as a relevant...

