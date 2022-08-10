Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3M Says MDL Injunction Bid Would Wrongly Usurp Bankruptcy

By Daniel Wilson (August 10, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- 3M Co. has hit back at a plaintiff's bid to block the company from allegedly using a subsidiary's bankruptcy proceeding to rehash issues from multidistrict litigation over faulty combat earplugs, saying it was an "improper collateral attack" on the bankruptcy court's jurisdiction.

Plaintiff Richard Valle's Aug. 3 bid for a preliminary injunction, based on the All Writs Act, involved a mistaken belief about the law and the "foundational underpinnings of the Bankruptcy Code," 3M said. Having the district court preempt the bankruptcy court would infringe on 3M's due process rights and its right to participate in the bankruptcy as a relevant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!