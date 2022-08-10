Chinese Esports Streamer Gets OK For $15M Deal Over IPO

By Rachel Scharf (August 10, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Tuesday conditionally blessed DouYu's $15 million global settlement with investors who say the Chinese esports platform failed to disclose that major shareholder Tencent Holdings was also funding a competitor at the time of DouYu's U.S. initial public offering. The class action settlement, preliminarily approved by New York State Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok, simultaneously resolves parallel state and federal court lawsuits over DouYu's $775 million debut on the Nasdaq in 2019. Justice Borrok said the deal's approval is subject to further briefing on his jurisdiction over certain claims in the U.S. District Court for the...

