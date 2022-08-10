Del. Justices Nix GGP Committee's Appeal For Reargument

By Jeff Montgomery (August 10, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court rejected on Wednesday a bid by members of a GGP Inc. board special committee for reargument after a ruling that allegedly ignored their protections from liability for deal terms that stockholders said shriveled their share appraisal rights after a $9.25 billion deal. Justice Gary F. Traynor, writing for the full five-member appellate court, declared that the special committee's claims that their protections were ignored were "without merit." The decision came three weeks after the court, in a split ruling, partially reversed a Chancery Court dismissal of a suit accusing Brookfield Property Partners LP and U.S. mall operator GGP Inc. —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS