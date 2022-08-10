Ex-Celadon Execs To Avoid Charges As Feds Drop Fraud Case

By Elliot Weld (August 10, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Indiana federal prosecutors on Wednesday dropped a fraud case alleging two former executives at trucking company Celadon Group Inc. devised a scheme to hide tens of millions of dollars in losses from investors. The government's motion to dismiss the case against William Meek Jr. and Bobby Peavler said only that "the indictment should be dismissed with prejudice, in the interest of justice." A representative for the prosecutors did not immediately respond to a request for further explanation. The abrupt move came a few months after the defense accused prosecutors of multiple misstatements and omitting exculpatory information. Peavler's attorneys filed a motion...

