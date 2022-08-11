Calif.'s Broad Nuisance Law Key To Walgreens Opioid Liability

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 11, 2022, 11:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge's decision Wednesday holding Walgreens liable for substantially contributing to the opioid crisis in San Francisco was bolstered by the Golden State's broad public nuisance law, but whether other states similarly apply the legal doctrine remains to be seen, lawyers told Law360. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer following a bellwether bench trial found that the pharmacy giant dispensed hundreds of thousands of suspicious prescriptions for the powerful painkillers in San Francisco without proper screening. Walgreens said it would appeal the ruling. The judge also noted that California's public nuisance statute is broad in its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS