Mark Cuban Sued Over Voyager Digital Crypto 'Ponzi Scheme'

By Lauren Berg (August 10, 2022, 11:00 PM EDT) -- "Shark Tank" personality and entrepreneur Mark Cuban was a key player in luring people into bankrupt cryptocurrency brokerage Voyager Digital's "unregulated and unsustainable fraud" that played out like a Ponzi scheme and cost consumers billions, according to a proposed securities class action filed Wednesday in Florida federal court. Cuban, along with Voyager CEO Stephen Ehrlich, personally reached out to investors to trick them into buying the company's unregistered securities and furthered the company's "false and misleading promises of reaping large profits in the cryptocurrency market," according to the complaint that also targets Cuban's Dallas Mavericks basketball team. "Cuban and Ehrlich ......

