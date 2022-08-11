Why Spectrum's Hard-To-Believe $7B Jury Loss May Not Last

By Cara Salvatore (August 11, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The unique details behind an astounding $7.3 billion "nuclear verdict" against Spectrum over the murder of a customer show exactly how to get a jury mad, but various guidelines covering punitive damages should help the cable company on appeal. Elderly Spectrum customer Betty Thomas was murdered Dec. 12, 2019, by off-duty field tech Roy Holden, who had been to her house the day before to relocate a phone line. A Dallas County, Texas, jury awarded her family $337 million in compensatory damages and later added $7 billion in punitive damages. It also found in the punitives phase that Charter Communications Inc.,...

