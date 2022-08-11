Spirit Denied Quick 2nd Circ. Appeal Of Bag-Fee Class Cert.

By Linda Chiem (August 11, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday rejected Spirit Airlines' bid to immediately challenge a district court's order certifying a class alleging the airline blindsided customers with hidden carry-on bag fees, as the parties prepare for a trial in the long-running contract dispute over Spirit's pricing terms. A two-judge panel denied Spirit's request to pursue what's called a Rule 23(f) appeal challenging U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee's March ruling certifying a class of first-time Spirit flyers who bought tickets from 2011 through 2017. The panel said in a brief order that "an immediate appeal is not warranted." In addition to certifying the class...

