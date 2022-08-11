Mexican Worker Says Hyundai Misled Him About Tech Job

By Mike Curley (August 11, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Mexican national who says he came to the U.S. to perform technical work at a Hyundai plant hit the plant with a proposed class action in Georgia federal court, saying he instead was placed on an assembly line, made to work 12-hour days, and is paid far less than his American coworkers. In the Thursday complaint, Jorge Oswaldo Aquino Martinez alleges that he had worked for five years in Mexico as an electromechanics technician and quality engineer, and responded to advertisements from defendants SPJ Connect and GB2G Inc., which does business as Allswell, that said there were job opportunities with Mobis...

