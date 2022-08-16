Protein Products Recall For Deadly Germ Sparks Class Suit

By Collin Krabbe (August 15, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- California protein beverage company Lyons Magnus LLC misled consumers by not disclosing that its drinks were contaminated with a potentially deadly germ, breaching express warranty and New York business law, according to a putative class action complaint. The suit filed Thursday in the Southern District of New York by Wayne Catalano says the defendant's drinks contain the Cronobacter sakazakii germ, which "could lead to serious and life-threatening adverse health consequences." Brands mentioned in the suit include Oatly, Intelligentsia, Stumptown and Premier Protein, among others. The suit follows a Lyons recall in late July for 53 nutritional and beverage products "due to...

