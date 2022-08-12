Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Peloton Can't Outrun False Ad Suit Related To Music IP Spat

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 12, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge denied Peloton's latest bid to escape a proposed class action accusing the stationary bike giant of falsely advertising an "ever-growing" library of online fitness classes when numerous classes were about to be removed due to music copyright concerns.

U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman on Thursday rejected Peloton Interactive's request to have a fourth version of the complaint tossed, saying two new customers who stepped up to be lead plaintiffs in the case have stated a triable claim for relief.

Peloton buyers Eric Passman and Ishmael Alvarado sufficiently alleged that Peloton defrauded them by taking their...

