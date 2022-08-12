Peloton Can't Outrun False Ad Suit Related To Music IP Spat

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 12, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge denied Peloton's latest bid to escape a proposed class action accusing the stationary bike giant of falsely advertising an "ever-growing" library of online fitness classes when numerous classes were about to be removed due to music copyright concerns. U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman on Thursday rejected Peloton Interactive's request to have a fourth version of the complaint tossed, saying two new customers who stepped up to be lead plaintiffs in the case have stated a triable claim for relief. Peloton buyers Eric Passman and Ishmael Alvarado sufficiently alleged that Peloton defrauded them by taking their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS