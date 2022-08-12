UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (August 12, 2022, 5:26 PM BST) -- This week in London has seen pharmaceutical giant Amgen get a taste of its own medicine in a patent claim from rival Janssen, Pinsent Masons face a professional negligence claim from an investment firm and shipping company, and an energy company go full steam ahead in seeking an injunction against trade union Unite. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services SCG Europart DOO v. HSBC UK Bank PLC and another The Serbian branch of motor parts company Europart filed a Part 8 claim on Aug. 8 against two U.K. banks, HSBC and Barclays....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS