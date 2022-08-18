Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games In Settlement With NFL

By David Steele (August 18, 2022, 12:21 PM EDT) -- Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the first 11 games of the upcoming season and fined $5 million, according to a settlement reached Thursday between the NFL and the Cleveland Browns quarterback that avoids litigation. Watson, accused of sexual assault and misconduct by more than two dozen women during massage appointments dating back to his time with the Houston Texans, had been given a six-game suspension earlier this month by retired federal Judge Sue Robinson; the NFL had appealed the suspension, arguing for an indefinite length. Watson, traded from the Texans to the Browns during the offseason, is eligible for reinstatement...

