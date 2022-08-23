'You Can't Fire Me, I Quit' Is Now A FRAND Strategy

By Dani Kass (August 23, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A Chinese phone company has pulled out of Germany rather than be subject to an injunction based on its failure to reach a deal to license standard-essential patents owned by Nokia, showing how licensees can try to regain some control in international disputes. Oppo, alongside its OnePlus unit, is the first company in SEP litigation to voluntarily leave a major country rather than try to work out a settlement or let the court decide what licensing rate is fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory. In doing so, it may be able to push for a global license agreement with Nokia in a court...

