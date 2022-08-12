Bryant Crash Pic Sharing 'Shocked' Fireman's Wife, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (August 12, 2022, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The wife of a Los Angeles Fire Department member told a California jury Friday she was "disgusted" and "shocked" witnessing a county fire department official at an awards ceremony sharing photos of the fatal helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, saying that two of her relatives also died in the accident. Luella Weireter testified on the third day of the trial over lawsuits brought by Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, and the relatives of two other crash victims alleging first responder agencies and Los Angeles County violated their 14th Amendment privacy rights by inappropriately distributing photos of the victims for no legitimate...

