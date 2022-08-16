Microsoft Acts To 'Disrupt' Russia-Based Hacking Group

By Ben Kochman (August 15, 2022, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Microsoft Corp. said Monday that it has "taken actions to disrupt" a Russia-based hacking group that has lured employees at dozens of defense and intelligence consulting companies into clicking on malicious files in a string of "highly persistent" attacks dating back to 2017. The group, which Microsoft's researchers are calling Seaborgium, has "objectives and victimology that align closely with Russian state interests," the company said in a blog post. Since the start of 2022 alone, Seaborgium has targeted more than 30 organizations, primarily within the U.S., U.K. and other NATO countries, Microsoft said. The group has also engaged in so-called hack-and-leak campaigns,...

