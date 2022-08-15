Fire Capt. Says No Memory Of Taking Kobe Bryant Crash Pics

By Craig Clough (August 15, 2022, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A now retired Los Angeles County Fire Department captain told a California federal jury Monday that he has no memory of taking photos of the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and others — or of even being there — due to the gruesome trauma of the event. Capt. Brian Jordan retired last year from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and testified on the fourth day of the trial focused on lawsuits brought by Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, and the family of two others killed in the 2020 crash. They are accusing Los Angeles County and county first responder...

