Sweeping AutoZone 401(k) Class Gets Tentative Green Light

By Grace Elletson (August 15, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A group of AutoZone workers should be awarded class certification in their suit alleging the company wasted $60 million in 401(k) funds on unnecessary fees, a Tennessee magistrate judge recommended, saying the class representatives can properly lead the litigation despite the company's pushback. AutoZone Inc. argued that lead plaintiffs Michael J. Iannone Jr. and Nicole A. James lacked standing to represent the class because they did not personally invest in all the retirement funds at issue in the suit. But U.S. Magistrate Judge Tu M. Pham said in his Friday report and recommendation that the suit focuses on the company's mismanagement,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS