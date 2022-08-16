Real Estate Rumors: MSD, Colony Hills, Larry Ellison

By Andrew McIntyre (August 16, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- MSD Partners has loaned $124 million for an office project in Austin, Texas, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. The loan to Generational Commercial Properties and Fairway Real Estate is for 218 S. Lamar Blvd., where the companies plan to build a 207,000-square-foot office building, according to the report. Massachusetts-based Colony Hills Capital has acquired a Connecticut apartment complex for $101 million, The Real Deal reported Tuesday. The deal is for Royce at Trumbull, a 339-unit complex in Trumbull, Connecticut, and the seller is a joint venture of Skywood Properties and Sym Investments, according to the report. Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison is hoping to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS