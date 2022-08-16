GE, Canon Reach $350K Settlement In Data Breach Suit

By Ben Kochman (August 16, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- General Electric Co. and a Canon Inc. subsidiary that GE used to store benefits files have agreed to pay GE employees whose financial information was exposed in a 2020 data breach up to $3,500 each out of a pool of $350,000 to end litigation filed in the wake of the episode. According to proposed terms of the deal filed Monday in New York federal court, GE and Canon Business Process Services would abandon their argument that the proposed class action should be decided in arbitration and reimburse current or former employees who can show out-of-pocket costs that are "fairly traceable" to the breach. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS